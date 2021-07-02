Chris Evans Creates a Christian Slater Love Fest on Social Media With His Praising Tweet

✖

Sometimes tweets are important, and other times they just function to put random ideas out into the universe. The latest tweet from Captain America star Chris Evans is definitely the latter. On Thursday night, Evans was musing about the '80s and '90s icon, Christian Slater. Maybe Evans was watching Heathers or Pump Up The Volume, or maybe he was just pondering heartthrobs of yesteryear, but the former Avenger tweeted out a hilarious and somewhat inscrutable thought about Slater.

"If Christian Slater from 1989 walked into the room, and I had never heard his name before, and had to guess what it was just from what he looked like, I would guess 'Christian Slater,'" Evans tweeted. While many people were confused as to what prompted the tweet, Evans' tweet got everyone talking about Slater and how his particular brand of bad boy at that time was so cool, so much so that he started trending on Twitter. "If you’re wondering, the reason Christian Slater is trending is because Chris Evans is high, I’m pretty sure," writer Jessica Ellis joked.

No thoughts. Just Christian Slater and Winona Ryder from The Heathers. Definition of ride or die pic.twitter.com/UpsGeNbxbs — sop (@sopthecrtr) July 1, 2021

"I love that Christian Slater is trending because Chris Evans was chilling on his couch and thought, 'omg Christian Slater is so perfectly named. like he looks like a Christian Slater! wait, that's a tweet.' relatable king," tweeted comedian Lane Moore.

Gen X rushing to find out why our beloved Christian Slater is trending... pic.twitter.com/vr0K1KvbwE — Notorious Resister (@brainpictures) July 1, 2021

"Seriously if you have not seen Pump Up the Volume it is soo good. Great soundtrack, great message, great acting," wrote another Twitter user. "Really just do yourself a favor and have a Christian Slater movie marathon night. There are so many good ones! I think I just made plans for my weekend."

Christian Slater is trending. I was SO IN LOVE with him back in the 90s especially in Untamed Heart pic.twitter.com/s8RbIIfHDq — Christina (@Audreyfan01) July 1, 2021

Me after reading Chris Evan’s tweet about Christian Slater … pic.twitter.com/9ko9eZd4ul — teatime75 (@teatime75) July 1, 2021

"Every terrible high school crush I had can be directly attributed to Christian Slater’s performance in Heathers," wrote another Twitter user, summing up Gen X in one tweet.

Be still my 1990’s high school heart!! Christian Slater!! #christianslater pic.twitter.com/IOSCpVtQf9 — Renee Chaotic (@ReneeChaotic74) July 1, 2021

"Christian Slater in Pump Up the Volume is so underrated. That entire movie is underrated," pointed out another correct Twitter user.