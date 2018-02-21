Chris Cornell’s Wife Gives Emotional Response Regarding Husband’s Toxicology Report

Late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell died by suicide last month, and his wife, Vicky, is speaking out about his death. She issued an emotional statement to People magazine to address the toxicology report that shows her husband died with several prescriptions drugs in his system.

"Many of us who know Chris well, noticed that he wasn't himself during his final hours and that something was very off. We have learned from this report that several substances were found in his system," she said. "After so many years of sobriety, this moment of terrible judgment seems to have completely impaired and altered his state of mind. Something clearly went terribly wrong and my children and I are heartbroken and are devastated that this moment can never be taken back."

Vicky Cornell continued by saying: "Something clearly went terribly wrong and my children and I are heartbroken and are devastated that this moment can never be taken back. We very much appreciate all of the love we have received during this extremely difficult time and are dedicated to helping others in preventing this type of tragedy."

The toxicology report, which was obtained by TMZ, says that the "Black Hole Sun" singer had Naloxone (Narcan), Butalbital (sedative), Lorazepam (Ativan), Pseudoephedrine (decongestant) and barbiturates in his system at the time of his death when he hanged himself in his hotel bathroom in Detroit last month.

Chris Cornell killed himself only hours after performing at Detroit's Fox Theatre. Vicky says that she spoke with her late husband before his death and noticed that there was something different in his behavior.

During her conversation with Chris, Vicky says that he was speaking in a way that she had not heard since the days when he was addicted to Oxycontin 14 years ago. Vicky recalls being so alarmed by the way that Chris slurred his words that she asked his bodyguard to break his hotel door down to check on him.

When the medical responders found Chris' body, he had fresh track marks on his arm. However, the marks were reportedly from the EMT's administering Narcan to remedy an opiate overdose.

Because Cornell was under the influence of a mixture of several prescription drugs, Vicky and her family believe that he did not have the intent of killing himself.