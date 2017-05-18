Chris Cornell’s Wife Speaks Out About His Death, Reveals Details On Mental State

Vicky Cornell, the wife of Chris Cornell, is speaking out saying that her late rocker husband was not in a depressed or suicidal state before his untimely passing.

On Thursday morning, Vicky spoke with TMZ to explain that she had a conversation with the former Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman during soundcheck before he took the stage in Detroit on Wednesday. She claims that there were no signs that Chris was contemplating killing himself and no indication that he was depressed.

According to the musician’s wife, Chris was devoted to being a good father to his three children, ages 16, 12, and 11.

Vicky’s comments were surprising given that law enforcement officials say that Cornell’s death was an apparent suicide.

Chris Cornell was found dead in his hotel room on Wednesday morning. His representative, Brian Bumbery, said in a statement that his passing was “sudden and unexpected,” and that Cornell’s family will be “working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause.”

Cornell’s band, Soundgarden – which was based out of Seattle – found success in the ’90s grunge era. The group’s hit singles included “Black Hole Sun,” “Spoonman” and “The Day I Tried to Live.” In 1997, the band split and Cornell released five solo albums. Four years after Soundgarden broke up, Cornell formed Audioslave, releasing three albums with the band before the group split in 2007.

[H/T TMZ, Photo Credit: Twitter / @billboard]