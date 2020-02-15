Chris Brown Twins With ‘Mini Me’ Daughter Royalty Brown in New Instagram Photo

Chris Brown recently shared a photo of himself twinning with his “Mini Me” daughter, Royalty Brown, in a brand new Instagram photo. In the picture, Brown and Royalty are hanging out in the yard outside, and posing for the camera. Royalty is staring at the camera, while Brown stares lovingly down at her. The R&B singer is donning a white sweatshirt with match shoes and hat, as well as a pair of black pants. Royalty is rocking as pair of white Burberry pants and a blue Burberry jacket, with a pair of sneakers.

Many of Brown’s fans have since commented on the post, with one writing, “She’s so beautiful looking like her daddy god bless her and stay blessed.” Another added, “The amount of cuteness in the picture should be illegal.”

“She look like her mommy ! And a lil bit like you,” someone else said. “But your lil boy omg he is your twin everything like you it’s crazy. You can never say that ain’t your baby wow I was surprised how much he looks like you. But both your babies are beautiful. Gods blessings.”

In addition to his daughter, Brown and and his girlfriend Ammika Harris welcomed son Aeko Catori Brown in November 2019. Lat month, Brown posted a short video clip of the baby sleeping, and followers showered the post with compliments.

“Awww the perfection those lill cute lips what a cuteness over load,” one fan said, while another offered, “Y’all really look alike when you sleep. Based on the leaked photos of you asleep. He’s cute. You’re so lucky.”

In another post, Brown was seen with baby Aeko laying on his chest, which also set off a flurry of comments, with one user gushing, “All that hard work and time he gives to the world creating legendary music all for his Fans sake…yet he still manages to give his time to what’s more important! His kids!”

“Money CANT BUY TIME! And I love that he is present in his kids life,” the user added. “I can feel the love through the pictures. I can tell Breezy is instilling important morals in his kids so that they know how to make themselves of value when they grow up!”