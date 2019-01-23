Chris Brown to Sue Alleged Paris Rape Victim for Defamation

Chris Brown is reportedly planning to sue the woman accusing him of sexual assault following his arrest in Paris on Monday.

Brown intends to sue his accuser for “slanderous denunciation,” according to his lawyer in France, Raphael Chiche. Chiche issued a statement to reporters from TMZ, assuring them that Brown maintains his innocence. The embattled singer reportedly wants to go on the offensive against these latest charges of violence against women.

“Chris Brown is free,” Chiche said. “No lawsuits were filed against him. He vigorously challenges the charges against him. A complaint for slanderous denunciation will be filed tomorrow with the public prosecutor of Paris.”

Brown, 29, claims that he was never even alone with the 24-year-old alleged victim. He claims to have witnesses who can testify that he was in the living room of his suite, playing music for a group of about 20 people when the alleged attack took place.

The alleged victim tells a different story. She filed a police report saying that late on the night of Jan. 15, she met Brown and his friends at a club called Le Crystal in northwestern Paris. She claimed that she accompanied Brown’s entourage back to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, where she was violently and sexually assaulted.

Brown was reportedly held in jail along with a friend and his personal bodyguard from Monday until Tuesday. The singer was able to make an Instagram post from behind bars, where he vehemently denied the allegations. It showed an image with the words “This B— Lyin’.”

“I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR…… THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP (sic)!” Brown wrote in the caption. NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL (sic) AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!”

Brown has a long history of sexual assault and domestic violence allegations, and legal skirmishes to match. He famously pleaded guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend, Rhianna in February of 2009. He was sentenced to five years on probation, 1,400 hours of community service and mandatory counseling for the attack.

Brown has faced many other accusations, ranging fist fights to armed stand-offs violating a restraining order. In 2017 another former girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, was granted a permanent restraining order against Brown when she claimed that he had been violent with her. Last May, another woman filed a lawsuit claiming that Brown had sexually assaulted her at a party at his house, then held her against her will for hours after stealing her phone.