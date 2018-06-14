Chris Brown Slapped With Restraining Order for Allegedly Hitting Woman

Chris Brown has found himself in hot legal waters once again after he was slapped with a restraining order from a woman who claims he hit her at a party.

In court documents obtained by The Blast, a woman named Cassandra was granted a temporary restraining order against Brown in Los Angeles, forcing Brown to stay at least 100 yards away from her. In the document, Cassandra reportedly accuses the R&B singer of “hitting” her and alleges that he is stalking her.

The news outlet reports that she claims he “stalks” and “follows” her.

“He’s hitting me,” she told The Blast, which reports that she offered no other details.

The temporary restraining order will expire next month when Brown must go in front of a judge at a hearing.

This isn’t Brown’s first time being accused of violence or worse by a woman. In fact, he’s found himself in similar situations two times already this year.

In May, Brown was sued by a woman under the name Jane Doe who claims she was raped at a party at his house last year and held against her will.

She said that at a party in February 2017, Brown gave her cocaine, molly and marijuana, and then he and his friends took advantage of her while she was under the influence. She said he gave “each female guest, including plaintiff, a clear pill filled with white powder.”

In court filings, Doe said she was imprisoned in his home, prevented cellphone access and raped by one of his acquaintances.

The incident is being investigated by LAPD, which has yet to present the case to the district attorney for consideration on charges.

Doe’s lawyer, Gloria Allred, said the sexual assault case was particularly disturbing.

“This is one of the most horrific s​​exual assault cases that I have ever seen,” Allred said.

In March, Brown defended himself after a photo circulated the internet with an image of him wrapping his hands around a woman’s neck at a party in Miami.

“THANKS for all the publicity today,” Brown said in a statement on social media defending himself. “Y’all know damn well I ain’t going down that road. Thiere is no need to even defend myself on this matter. Everyone that’s around me (girl/guy) are my HOMIES. NO FOUL PLAY. NO IGNORANT S—. END of discussion.”

Brown’s lawyer, Mark Gergaros, told TMZ that the incident was horseplay between friends.

“She’s a friend. It’s obviously playful as she confirmed,” Gergaros said. “Whoever invaded their privacy will be held accountable.”

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com