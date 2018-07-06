Chris Brown Mugshot Shows R&B Singer Looking Dejected

Chris Brown’s mugshot has surfaced in the wake of his Thursday night arrest on charges of felony battery.

The 29-year-old R&B singer, who has been at odds with police for some time, was arrested Thursday night at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida following a concert for his Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour. After being booked into the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, his mugshot was released.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While details regarding the arrest are few, WPTV West Palm Beach reports that Brown was arrested on a warrant from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. According to TMZ, the charges stemmed from an alleged attack at a Tampa nightclub in April 2017, during which time Brown attacked a photographer and punched him.



Officers reportedly waited for the singer and rapper to finish his set before arresting him immediately afterwards. Brown was booked into jail and later released on $2,000 bond.

Following his release, the R&B singer took to Instagram to seemingly downplay his arrest, sharing a picture of himself on tour.

“What’s NEW?????” he captioned the image, adding an eye-roll emoji. “Show tomorrow!!!!”

Brown is currently on a nationwide tour to promote his new album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon. He is scheduled to perform at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fair Grounds in Tampa on Friday night.

The 29-year-old has had several run-ins with the law in the past years, and was recently slapped with a restraining order from a woman who claimed Brown had physically assaulted her. The temporary restraining order, which requires Brown to stay at least 100 yards away from the woman, stems from accusations that Brown had hit the woman and that he “stalks” and “follows her.” Brown will have to appear in front of a judge as the restraining order is set to expire this month.

In May, Brown was sued by a woman under the name Jane Doe who claimed that she was raped at a party at his house in February of last year and held against her will. In court documents, she claimed that Brown had given her cocaine, molly, and marijuana and that Brown and his friends took advantage of her while she was under the influence.

Years before that incident, Brown was charged with felony assault and making criminal threats and sentenced to five years’ probation and community service stemming from the 2009 assault of then-girlfriend singer Rihanna.