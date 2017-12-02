Chloe Grace Moretz Gets Restraining Order Against Twitter Stalker

Chloe Grace Moretz scored a court victory on Friday, getting a restraining order against a man she says stalked her and has directed creepy tweets to her.

TMZ reported Friday that the 20-year-old Kick-Ass and Neighbors star requested a restraining order against Twitter user, Terry Daniel Quick.

She claims Quick confronted her at her house and followed her while she was on a date with boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham. Both incidents happened in November.

Moretz said in the documents that Quick followed her from LAX to her home and tried to get in on Nov. 29. Her brother answered the door and she called 911. Police arrested Quick, who allegedly told them he was marrying the actress.

Moretz also alleges that Quick bragged about following her in real life on Twitter. She claims he posted tweets that include real blood and refers to Moretz as the “love of his life” on some of his social media pages.

She included screenshots of several tweets in particular. On Nov. 20, Quick wrote, “That poppy nightclub from last night.. bad mood today gotten me deadly silence at this time of day….”

On April 19, Quick said he was “begging for” Moretz. He also created an account called “ChloeGQuick,” which was suspended by Twitter.

Moretz recently starred in Louis C.K.’s I Love You, Daddy, which was pulled from release because of the comedian’s sexual misconduct. She recently filmed a remake of the Italian horror classic Suspiria, which will be released next year.