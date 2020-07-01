Chloe Bennet's Best Instagram Snaps of 2020, So Far

Chloe Bennet has made a name for herself thanks to her starring role on Marvel's Agents of Shield. But, for those who know Bennet outside of the Marvel bubble, you know that she's an incredibly popular figure in her own right. As of right now, the actor has over 2.6 million followers on Instagram that interact with her many fun-loving posts. And, for fans of Agents of Shield, more than a few of Bennet's best Instagram snaps of 2020 include some behind-the-scenes moments from the fan-favorite ABC series.

Some of those behind-the-scenes photos may make fans a bit emotional, as Agents of Shield is set to come to an end with Season 7, which is currently airing on ABC. In advance of the show's series finale, Bennet spoke with Playboy about reading the final script for the very first time. "We get them very last-minute. I actually have video footage of me before reading it," Bennet recalled. "I don’t know why I’m super dramatic, but I vividly remember the last script. I remember seeing it pop up in my e-mail — to have that finally pop up after seven years, knowing it was the last one, was pretty surreal. I kind of made a moment out of it: I lit a candle, I got a glass of wine, I read it, I cried."

Before Agents of Shield comes to an end, fans can take a little trip down memory lane via Bennet's Instagram, which features plenty of shots related to her time on the series. Of course, Bennet's feed isn't just filled with Agents of Shield-related content, the actor has posted several throwback shots and meaningful birthday messages that will make you want to click the follow button ASAP.