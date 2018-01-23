Chicago West Birth Certificate Uncovered

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been anything but secretive when it comes to the birth of their daughter Chicago West, but now the documentation is in.

The birth certificate of Chicago West, who was born on Jan. 15, was obtained by TMZ Tuesday, and confirms that the little Kardashian was born at 12:47 a.m. at a weight of 7 lbs. and 6 oz. by Dr. Paul Crane, who also delivered daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 2. She was born to a surrogate, as was previously reported.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian and West decided to have their third child through a gestational surrogate carrier, due to Kardashian’s problematic pregnancies in the past, yet it’s clear that the 37-year-old reality star intends to be a hands-on mother. She even plans on breastfeeding Chi herself, despite not carrying her.

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give, and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister. The connection with our baby came instantly and it’s as if she was with us the whole time. Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true. We are so excited to finally welcome home our baby girl,” Kardashian said after the birth of the little girl.

The identity of Kardashian’s surrogate has been a closely-guarded secret so as to avoid a paparazzi-filled pregnancy, but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has gushed over the woman in the past.

“She was, you know, someone that had watched the show, not like a superfan or anything, that it would have been uncomfortable, but she had seen my struggle and seen how open I was about it,” Kardashian said on The Real. “So she was really proud to do it and really excited.”

“I love her,” Kardashian continued. “I have the best relationship with my surrogate. She’s so nice. She is the perfect person to do this for my family. She’s great. She’s been amazing.”

Photo credit: Getty / Gary Gershoff