'Chicago' Star Chita Rivera Dead at 91

Legendary Broadway performer Chita Rivera, who originated the role of Anita in the original Broadway production of West Side Story and Velma Kelly in the original Broadway run of Chicago, has died. Her longtime publicist Merle Frimark confirmed Rivera's passing with "immense personal sorrow," remembering her as a "beloved Broadway icon" and his "dear friend of over 40 years." According to the star's daughter, Lisa Mordente, Rivera died in New York "after a brief illness," per CBS News and PEOPLE. She was 91.

Born in Washington, D.C. in 1933 as Dolores Conchita Figueroa del Rivero Montestuco Florentina Carnemacaral del Fuente, Rivera got her start in the entertainment world at a young age, and by 16, she had already auditioned for famed choreographer George Balanchine and moved to New York City to attend the School of American Ballet. She also began dancing at Manhattan's Palladium nightclub. Rivera soon cemented herself as one of "Broadway's most notable triple-threats (actor-singer-dancer)," per CNN, with some of her earliest roles including Guys and Dolls (1953) and Can-Can (1954).

Chita Rivera was an authentic Broadway icon- a dazzling actress, singer and dancer. No one who was fortunate enough to have seen any of her performances, will ever forget ghe experience. She gave us so much. Thank you to the magnificent, irreplaceable Chita Rivera pic.twitter.com/91516oORFv — Mia Farrow 🏳️‍🌈 🌻🇺🇦 (@MiaFarrow) January 30, 2024

Rivera's breakout Broadway role came in 1957 when she portrayed Anita in the original Broadway production of West Side Story. She worked with musical theater legends Leonard Bernstein, Jerome Robbins, Arthur Laurents, and Stephen Sondheim on the production. She also starred as the original Velma Kelly in the 1975 production of Chicago on Broadway, returning to the stage for the show's 25-year anniversary, where she played Roxie Hart in Toronto, Las Vegas and London. Her other stage credits include Bye Bye Birdie (1960), The Rink (1984), Kiss of the Spider Woman (1993), and Nine (2003), among dozens of others.

Throughout her decades-long career, Rivera took home a number of accolades, including being a Kennedy Center honoree in 2002, making her the first Latina to be awarded the honor, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom, presented to her by President Barack Obama in 2009. She took home a total of 10 Tony nominations, making her one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history, and two wins. She received a special lifetime achievement Tony in 2018.

"From the Bronx to Broadway, the legendary Chita Rivera lit up every room she was in," New York Governor Kathy Hochul wrote in remembrance of Rita. "She shattered countless glass ceilings, brought joy to theaters across America, and paved a path for the next generation of performers. I send my heartfelt condolences to her family."

Rita is survived by her daughter and siblings Julio, Armando and Lola del Rivero "along with her many nieces, nephews and friends." According to her daughter, Rita's funeral "will be private," and "a memorial service will be announced in due course."