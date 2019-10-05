‘Chicago P.D.’ Alum Sophia Bush Set for Role at Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Health Summit

Former Chicago P.D. star Sophia Bush is taking part in Gwyneth Paltrow‘s Goop Health wellness summit in the San Francisco area in November. This marks the eighth In Goop Health summit and will also feature Democratic presidential candidate and author Marianne Williamson. Bush’s appearance comes after she turned her philanthropic interests to fighting period poverty.

On the Goop website, Bush is praised for her work with charities, specifically those that help girls get access to education and the environment.

“Since taking to social media to share her passion for change, Bush has inspired young people to join her in raising nearly half a million dollars for charity; she has built three primary schools, in Guatemala and Laos; and she now serves as a global ambassador for Glamour‘s The Girl Project,” the Goop website reads. “Her focus with The Girl Project is to break down the barriers girls face in pursuing a secondary school education. The Girl Project currently works in ninety-six countries around the world.”

The Goop summit is scheduled for Nov. 16 in Redmond, California, with tickets costing $1,000. A two-day ticket that includes special events on Nov. 15 costs $2,500.

Bush also recently started her podcast Work in Progress, which features personal and eye-opening interviews with people who inspire Bush. The most recent episode included comedian and Dead to Me creator Liz Feldman. Other episodes feature Whitney Cummings, Chelsea Handler and Gloria Steinem. Bush started the podcast in September.

The former One Tree Hill star is also speaking out to stop period poverty. In an interview with TooFab, Bush pointed out that inadequate access to period products helps keep gender inequality at schools alive. She teamed up with Always to raise awareness of the issue.

“The fact that nearly one in five girls in the United States is missing school because of her period feels utterly unacceptable to me,” Bush told TooFab. “We’re talking about an issue — which isn’t an issue, it’s a natural function of a healthy body — that affects 51 percent of the population on the planet, yet we treat it as though it’s some sort of taboo. We act like we shouldn’t be talking about it. And because we don’t talk about it, we don’t treat caring for women’s bodies as health care.”

Bush is best known for her role as Erin Lindsay on Chicago P.D. After leaving the show in 2017, she voiced Voyd in Incredibles 2 and starred in an episode of Jane the Virgin. Earlier this year, she starred in Surveillance, a CBS pilot the network chose not to order to series.

“We delivered the highest testing pilot at the network in nearly 10 years — SO PROUD OF US!! — but ultimately, though it’s magic, in the greater landscape of their slate and given the budget of making a big, bold, beautiful show that takes moon shots or nothing, it’s just not going to work,” Bush revealed on her Facebook page in June.

