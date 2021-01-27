Chester Bennington's Widow Divorcing New Husband After 1-Year Marriage

✖

Talinda Bennington, the widow of former Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, has filed for divorce about one year after tying the knot for the second time. TMZ reported that Bennington filed to divorce her husband, Michael Fredman, on Wednesday in L.A. County Court. Bennington wed Fredman, an L.A. County firefighter, around New Year's in 2020 at Turtle Bay Resort in Kahuku, Hawaii.

Bennington penned a lengthy statement on Instagram about the split. In her message, she wrote that she and her estranged husband decided to part ways and remain friends. She began her statement by writing that she was finally ready to announce the news about her split from Fredman. She began, "I am ready to announce that Michael and I have decided to move forward with our lives as friends. Divorce is never easy, but in our case, it is for the best. We have remained good friends and he continues to be an important part of my children's lives."

"Love and Loss is part of life and it's even harder when you have to do it in the public eye," Bennington continued. "Thank you for your love and support and respect for our privacy at this time." Bennington and Fredman had no children together during their marriage. Bennington did have three children with her late husband — son Tyler and twins Lila and Lily. TMZ noted that the children were a part of her wedding to Fredman.

Bennington and Fredman originally got engaged in April 2019, about two years after the Linkin Park musician died by suicide (Chester died in July 2017 at 41). At the time, she released a statement in which she noted that she had found happiness again after experiencing such a tragic loss. She stated, "I can find love after tragedy. To all suicide loss survivors, you CAN be happy again. You CAN have space in your heart for grief, joy, happiness, sadness, and love."

According to TMZ, Chester's relatives were supportive of Bennington's new relationship. They were reportedly pleased that Fredman was involved in Bennington's children's lives. Chester's family reportedly believed that the new relationship would help provide stability in their household. The outlet also noted that Bennington's three kids supported her new relationship, as it made their mother happy.