Chester Bennington’s Widow Talinda Displays Engagement Ring in New Photographs With Fiance

Chester Bennington’s widow Talinda Bennington has decided to move on romantically, surprising fans by announcing her engagement earlier in September. The 42-year-old announced the engagement on Instagram, with The Daily Mail confirming her fiance to be 36-year-old firefighter Michael Moshe Friedman.

Bennington was married to the late Linkin Park front man from 2005 until his death in 2017 by suicide, leaving her and their three children behind. She has spent the years that followed speaking out about suicide prevention and joining with the World Health Organization to “collaborate on mental health education” and suicide awareness.

Photos posted by The Daily Mail also show a sparkling engagement ring on her hand and give fans the first look at her fiance.

Friedman is a member of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, graduating from the intensive training program with the department in February 2016.

Talinda Bennington shared the announcement on social media back on September 6, with TMZ adding that the late singer’s family supported her decision and were happy Friedman was being involved with the children.

“I am overjoyed to announce my engagement to my angel on earth, Michael F.,” she wrote in the announcement. “I am here to tell you that you can find love after tragedy, that a death of a soulmate does not mean the death of you. My family, friends, and my Linkin Park brothers welcome him to the family with open arms.”

Bennington also made it clear that she would never forget her late husband despite the engagement, also pledging to continue her work for those dealing with suicidal thoughts or the loss of a loved one through suicide.

“I will continue to honor Chester and continue my life’s mission to make his passing not in vein. To all suicide loss survivors, you CAN be happy again. You CAN have space in your heart for grief, joy, happiness, sadness and love. Thank you ALL for you continued love and support,” Bennington closed her message.

Fans of Linkin Park were very supportive of the decision to move on, with most saying that despite their tender feelings toward the late front man they supported Talinda’s decision.

“I’m so very happy for you T. you deserve to be loved and give love, you deserve to be happy and you deserve to find light after darkness,” one fan wrote. “I hope he treats you and your family well, that’s the most important thing.”