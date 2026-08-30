Cheryl Hall Has Died

A mainstay from the TV airwaves recently passed away.

Actress Cheryl Hall has passed on, according to fellow star Robin Askwith. Though her cause of death is unclear, The Guardian confirmed Hall died on Aug. 9 at the age of 76. She is survived by her two sons.

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Actress Cheryl Hall in character as Doreen Bissel on the set of sitcom ‘Dear Mother…Love Albert,’ circa 1972. (Photo by TV Times via Getty Images)

Hall appeared on dozens of television programs over the years. She was a regularly guest star on shows, especially in the ’70s. In 1972 alone, she appeared on at least seven different programs, a number she matched in 1975.

Her most prominent regular role came on the sitcom Citizen Smith, which followed a wannabe revolutionary in 1970s London played by Robert Lindsay. Hall played Lindsay’s love interest on the show, and the couple were also married throughout the later half of the decade.

Hall’s guest star work will connect more with modern audiences, as she popped up in several major properties. She appeared on Doctor Who during the “Carnival of Monsters” storyline. She also appeared appeared in adaptation of iconic detectives Sherlock Holmes (The Rivals of Sherlock Holmes, 1971) and Hercule Poirot (Poirot’s “Four and Twenty Blackbirds,” 1989).

The late actress is also credited on episodes of the legendary sitcom EastEnders and the cop dramas The Bill and Silent Witness.

Askwith, who dated Hall in the early ’70s, remembered her as a “charismatic” force in the entertainment world.

“What a force of nature she was,” Askwith wrote. “A really innovative working.class charismatic actress coming out of the late ’60s. Brave in every way. And now I have the sad news she has passed away… I am devastated…she was my beginning…RIP Cheryl Hall.”