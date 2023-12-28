Cher Files for Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman

Cher has filed for a conservatorship of her 47-year-old son Elijah Blue Allman, claiming that he is "unable to manage his financial resources" due to his alleged recent substance abuse. In court documents obtained by PEOPLE Wednesday, the 77-year-old "Believe" singer requests to become the sole conservator of the estate of her son with late rocker Gregg Allman.

Cher claims that while Elijah is scheduled to receive assets from a trust before the end of the year, a conservator is "urgently" needed in order to "protect Elijah's property from loss or injury," as he is "currently unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues." Elijah's estranged wife, Marieangela King, is allegedly unfit to serve as conservator, as their "tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises."

Cher's filing continues that while Elijah is entitled to regular trust distributions, "given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, [Cher] is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will be immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah's life at risk." The Oscar winner's filing continued that she "loves Elijah immensely and has always acted with his best interests in mind" but has been unable to discuss with him his preferences regarding a temporary conservator due to his "current mental and physical health issues." A hearing for a temporary order is scheduled for Jan. 5, with the permanent order hearing scheduled for two months after.

Cher previously shared details of her relationship with Elijah in October after being accused by King of hiring four men to remove Elijah from a New York City hotel room in an apparent intervention in November 2022. The "Strong Enough" singer told PEOPLE at the time that the allegation was "not true" but did speak on her son's addiction issues.

"I'm not suffering from any problem that millions of people in the United States aren't," Cher said at the time. "I'm a mother. This is my job – one way or another, to try to help my children. You do anything for your children. Whenever you can help them, you just do it because that's what being a mother is. But it's joy, even with heartache – mostly, when you think of your children, you just smile and you love them, and you try to be there for them."