Cher's Alleged Kidnapping Plot Had 'Best of Intentions,' According to Friend

Fans of Cher saw one of the more striking headlines in recent memory earlier this week. As prior reporting shared, court documents shared by The Daily Mail show the pop queen's daughter-in-law is claiming that Cher orchestrated an alleged kidnapping of Elijah Blue Allman from a New York hotel room.

But according to Page Six, if the allegations are true, the motivations are coming from a place of love. Marieangela King, his ex-wife, even concedes that she understands the family's concerns and efforts.

"Cher's kids are the important things in her heart ... I've no doubt that whatever she has done for Elijah has been with the greatest and best intentions possible," the source tells Page Six. "It's obviously hard to be the child of an icon."

The source also added that it is a "shame to hear all of this" new information since he had been "doing so well." Allman's recent troubles popped up on the radar after he was photographed "disheveled" at Los Angeles' Chateau Marmont Hotel. Coupled with his divorce and attempted reconciliation with King, Allman was clearly under stress. According to The Daily Mail, he is currently at a Pasadena, California rehab facility.

"I am currently unaware of my husband's wellbeing or whereabouts," the documents read. "I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by petitioner's mother. Since August 2022, I have been told that I am not allowed to see or speak to [Allman] who is currently in lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me. I am also told [Allman] has no access to his phone," Marieangela King wrote in the court documents. "I understand his family's efforts to make sure he is well, and I want what is best for my husband."

Allman is Cher's youngest son, from her marriage to Gregg Allman, while another son, Chaz Bono, comes from her marriage to Sono Bono. He spoke out about his tensions with his mother over his marriage and his drug use back in 2014. "I was taking lots of drugs on the road. I was smoking dope (heroin), taking a lot of pills, any painkiller we could get, and drinking," Allman said. He would also go on to attempt to live off the grid with King, hoping to craft a "medieval German-style'"permaculture homestead'" with a potential TV show deal. The project seemingly has stalled due to his Allman's troubles, but Page Six confirms he had been trying to live off the grid at his Beverly Hills home.