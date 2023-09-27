Cher Allegedly Hired Four Men to Kidnap Her Son Elijah Blue Allman

Cher has been accused of hiring men to kidnap her son, Elijah Blue Allman, from a New York hotel room while he was attempting to reconcile with his estranged wife. Marieangela King, Allman's estranged wife, is the one who made the allegations in newly surfaced court documents she filed back on Dec. 5, 2022, and that are now being scrutinized as part of the couple's ongoing divorce.

In court documents, King claims she was told Cher was behind four men barging into their hotel room on Nov. 30, 2022, to remove Allman. "I am currently unaware of my husband's wellbeing or whereabouts," she wrote in court documents obtained by The Daily Mail. "I am very concerned and worried about him." She continued, "I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by petitioner's mother. Since August 2022, I have been told that I am not allowed to see or speak to [Allman] who is currently in lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me. I am also told [Allman] has no access to his phone. ...I understand his family's efforts to make sure he is well, and I want what is best for my husband."

Allman has been open about his struggles with addiction over the years. After filing for divorce from King in 2021, the son of Cher and her ex-husband, Gregg Allman, has reportedly been staying at the famous Chateau Marmont hotel in West Hollywood for about six months before recently finding himself back in rehab. Allman was reportedly found collapsed on the pavement leading up to the hotel's entrance before he was sent to treatment.

Amid Allman's absence, King claimed that the "Believe" singer asked her to leave the family home. "I did so on the belief that my support payments would be timely, and I would be able to afford housing," she wrote in court documents. "I was not allowed to retrieve all my belongings from our primary home and residence, nor was I given the opportunity to inventory our assets." King's next court date in this case is scheduled for Oct. 27 in Los Angeles.

Allman has previously spoken about his drug addiction issues, telling Entertainment Tonight in 2014 that his drug use began with marijuana and ecstasy when he was around 11 years old before graduating to harder drugs like heroin and opiates. "I [was] just looking to escape all the things in my past and, that's when you turn to those kind of drugs, you know heroin and opiates," he said at the time, noting that he had been sober since 2008. "[Heroin] kind of saved me ... If I didn't have that at that point, I don't know what I would have done ...You may jump off a bridge. If you can only just go through that time period and live through it and then get help."