Cher Announces a Career First

After several decades as a beloved entertainer, Cher has announced a big career first. The singer will be releasing a brand new album of holiday tunes, titled Cher Christmas. This is the first time in her 60-year career that she has recorded a solo holiday album.

PEOPLE reports that the album will have three different album covers, with the first featuring Cher posed in a pair of baggy, bejeweled jeans and a white dress shirt in a snowy setting. The next is an Amazon exclusive and features the singer in a gorgeous, shiny silver dress with an icy background. The final cover is only available on Cher's official webstore, and finds the singer in the outfit from her first cover, with some added playful snowflakes.

The 77-year-old singer has been recording and performing for several decades, starring in the mid-1960s when she was part of the Sonny and Cher duo with her late ex-husband, Sonny Bono. Cher has released dozens of albums throughout the years, with her most recent project being 2018's Dancing Queen, a collection of ABBA covers. The album sparked Cher's seventh major solo tour, The Here We Go Again Tour, which ran from 2018 until 2020.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, Cher said of her new holiday music project, "I really am proud of this. It's a Cher Christmas album. It's not your mother's Christmas album." The award-winning singer added, "I'm really, really excited because there's millions of people on it! I've never had duets! I've never had people on any of my records! This was a last-minute thing. [I can't drop any names] but they're special. All of them."

Cher also addressed the notion of penning a memoir, and revealed that she has had publishers calling her. "Yes! I've just missed so many," she exclaimed. "The problem is I've lived too long! That's my problem. I've done too many things. Cramming it in with my life experiences, it's been difficult."

Later, Cher opened up about the aging process, saying, "Genes in my family are pretty amazing. [...] I don't know it if not feeling old makes you younger? I keep up with the trends. I have lot of young friends. Old friends too. Honestly, I'm not trying to feel young or be young. I am who I am. Whatever that means. I'm just getting along!" She added, "I can't believe I'll be 80 at some point – sooner than I wish. I'll still be wearing my jeans; I'll still be wearing long hair. I'll still be doing the stuff I've always done."