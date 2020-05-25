Chelsea Handler's Swipe at Donald Trump Draws Celebrated Response From Fans
Chelsea Handler recently took a swipe at Donald Trump on Twitter, and her post has drawn some celebrated responses from fans. In a tweet, Handler shared a viral video of a pool party in the Ozarks. The Missouri gathering has set off a lot of discussion online, as it features a large number of people swimming together and hanging out in close proximity.
In her tweet, Handler quipped that if people are going to gather in large groups like this, then they "need to do it at" Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. The clip began circulating over the weekend, and has been controversial as many feel that the large gathering is dangerous amid the coronavirus epidemic. However, others seems to feel like there is no concern. Handler has received a lot of praise from fans over her joke, but there have been some who disagree as well. Scroll down to see what other users are saying.
If people want to do this, they need to do it at Mar-a-Lago. https://t.co/LCHxekf1a8— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) May 24, 2020
Yes! Liberate Mar-a-Lago!— Debbie Loving (@DebbieLoving1) May 24, 2020
😆😆😆— Scott Harper (@Sharper67) May 25, 2020
They wouldn't be allowed to set foot on the driveway let alone actually go inside the clubhouse. These are Missouri's people outraged over ballplayers kneeling until we started winning.— Diana Maag (@dcmaag2503) May 24, 2020
It’s not.— Heath Harrison (@Heath_Harrison) May 24, 2020
Lots wrong with this, but also what caught my attention...almost every single person looks sunburnt...— Kristen A. (@kreevesies) May 24, 2020
*this* at Mar-a- whatever makes me think of the pool scene from Caddyshack.— Donnyshemroid (@donnyshemroid) May 24, 2020
They wouldn't be allowed, only those with huge donations for his campaign! It would be TOTALLY Awesome though!— BMP (@bonsterp) May 24, 2020
I guess we'll look at Lake of the Ozarks in 2 weeks!
Ridiculous. I blame the facility for allowing that many people in. I had to stand outside Target yesterday for a few minutes until a person left. They had an employee with a counter by the door. I respect that and didn’t mind at all.— Kathy W. (@KathyWildermuth) May 25, 2020
Will you sign a similar waiver for the food you eat? Or if you smoke? Or if you drive a certain car? We all make choices.— Terry Smith (@VoteoutTrudeau) May 25, 2020
This is in Missouri. They'll go on living life, enjoying themselves and be fine. While a place like New York's Covid deaths continue to skyrocket. Why would that be?— Shep Proudfoot (@proudfoot_shep) May 24, 2020
After seeing what has happened in New York, I feel sorry for those people and I don't understand the spite coming from Chelsea Handler.— Troy Acree (@faustwriter) May 25, 2020
Approve 100% a free country......Dems want communism big government not happening o Trump's watch— steven guynn (@sguynn17) May 24, 2020