Chelsea Handler's Swipe at Donald Trump Draws Celebrated Response From Fans

Chelsea Handler recently took a swipe at Donald Trump on Twitter, and her post has drawn some celebrated responses from fans. In a tweet, Handler shared a viral video of a pool party in the Ozarks. The Missouri gathering has set off a lot of discussion online, as it features a large number of people swimming together and hanging out in close proximity.

In her tweet, Handler quipped that if people are going to gather in large groups like this, then they "need to do it at" Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. The clip began circulating over the weekend, and has been controversial as many feel that the large gathering is dangerous amid the coronavirus epidemic. However, others seems to feel like there is no concern. Handler has received a lot of praise from fans over her joke, but there have been some who disagree as well. Scroll down to see what other users are saying.