Chelsea Handler ‘Can’t Believe’ She’s Single as She Reveals Racy Vacation Photo

Chelsea Handler is spending some time in Tasmania, and while there she has apparently been pondering why she isn’t married. We know this because she wrote, “I can’t believe I’m single” in a NSFW Instagram post that was paired with a photo taken from behind that shows her naked from the waist down.

The photo appears to be snapped in a hotel room, with Handler covering her top half in a towel and looking out of a sliding glass door. Fans in the comments loved the shot. “Ugh so brave and inspiring. Cant believe it either. Some one is out there for you,” one wrote.

Another said, “I wish I was in as good shape as you. We are the same age,” to which Handler responded, “babe- if I can do it, you can do it, too.”

Author Jessica Seinfeld was impressed, replying “I’d hit it.”

Another wondered if men are just intimidated by her, writing, “YOU need to reach out to these men you might be interested in. They are probably intimidated and these are usually the good ones.”

Handler is in Australia as part of a comedy tour, but also seems to be enjoying the incredible nature in Tasmania as well. On Tuesday, she posted several videos and photos of her helicopter trip into a field of kangaroos.

“Have you ever landed in a field of kangaroos?,” she wrote. “Me f—ing neither. Swipe left to see a wombat I thought was Bert reject my advances and to see my #1 travel adventure buddy, cousin, Molly. We traveled with @gkrpilot who served us oysters and champagne among kangaroos and then off to @mchenry_distillery where we learned about whiskey, gin, and vodka. I have seen some outrageous beauty in this place called Tasmania and I’m so grateful to be able to take trips like this.”

It’s been a big week for her professionally, as well. She announced that her memoir Life Will Be the Death of Me is being turned into a television series by Universal TV. Her documentary Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea is also still streaming on Netflix.