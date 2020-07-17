Chelsea Handler Makes Bra out of Her Face Masks While Exercising

Chelsea Handler is encouraging her followers to wear their mask when out in public. However, in true Handler fashion, she wasn't just wearing a mask over her face; she wore three all together. In a video she shared to Instagram, she pranced around with one mask on her face and two others tied around her breasts as a cover up in a hilarious clip.

In the bit, Handler is doing lunges while holding weights before saying, "Everybody needs to find a mask and put it on because I'd like to have fun again, okay? People want their kids to go back to school, and we're abusing our healthcare workers. Please find a mask and put it on any part of your body," she said as she ran away from the camera screaming "I love my body!"

View this post on Instagram Wear a mask! A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on Jul 17, 2020 at 9:44am PDT

Her trainer Ben Bruno took to Instagram as well to share a photo of the two and he captioned the image with, "Wear a mask. Or if you're [Chelsea Handler], wear three." In recent months, since the lockdown started around mid-March, there's been a lot of back-and-forth on if people should be wearing masks and if they'll protect against the coronavirus. However, in recent weeks, it seems as though states and the CDC are pushing for masks to be worn while out in public.

Despite the mandatory mask policy, Dollar Tree is slowly backing out of requiring their customers to wear them while in stores. The company, who's owned by Family Dollar, says they will not enforce a mask policy at its stores, but will still follow any city and state "ordinances" where applicable. The new policy is worded as follows: "In accordance with guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), we are requiring all Associates and vendors to wear face coverings when inside our stores. We also request that our customers wear face coverings, and require face coverings where required by state or local ordinances," the company said according to Forbes.

Their announcement comes shortly after Walmart started enforcing their customers to wear masks inside all of their stores across the United States. "As the number of confirmed cases has spiked in communities across the country recently, so too have the number and types of face covering mandates being implemented," Walmart said in a statement. "To help bring consistency across stores and clubs, we will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday, July 20. This will give us time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols."