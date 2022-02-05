Chelsea Handler Hospitalized, Cancels Multiple Shows

Comedian and television personality Chelsea Handler has been hospitalized. The former Chelsea Lately host canceled her three Oregon standup shows (two Friday in Portland and one Saturday in Eugene) via an Instagram post citing “unforeseen circumstances.” Fans in the comments started speculating that the comedian might have COVID-19 or was even dealing with a secret pregnancy. However, those theories were soon discredited. In an Instagram Story video posted Friday night, Handler, who is dating Jo Koy, clarified that she was in the hospital, and it was not due to coronavirus or pregnancy.

“I am so sorry I had to cancel my shows tonight in Portland and my show in Eugene,” Handler, 46, said while in a hospital bed. “I had a scare at the hospital, and I don’t have COVID, and I’m OK, but I had to reschedule my shows. So, I just wanted to say that, and I will see you all when I see you, and I’m sorry that I had to cancel. But I’m all OK, and I’m not pregnant.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Handler’s Oregon dates were the end of one leg of her comedy tour, which is dubbed the “Vaccinated and Horny Tour.” They have been rescheduled to the beginning of the next leg. Per her tour listings on her official website, she will play the Hult Center in Eugene on March 4. On March 5, she will perform two shows at Keller Auditorium in Portland (one at 7 p.m. and one at 9:30 p.m.). Since her latest upload, neither Handler nor her boyfriend have shared any updates on her condition.

In addition to her continuing standup tour, Handler has a busy 2022 planned. She is also prepping to star in and executive produce a new Peacock show. It’s set to be a single-camera comedy based on her 2019 memoir, Life Will Be the Death of Me. Liz Tuccillo is writing the project and will also executive produce via Chelsea Handler Productions.

Per Deadline, “The series follows Handler in crisis. She goes into therapy to become a nicer and less entitled person. Mayhem and calamity ensue as she overcorrects, stumbles, regresses, and loses her marbles on her journey to self-improvement. The half-hour series comes with emotional underpinnings as Chelsea realizes she must deal with a tragedy from her childhood in order to truly move forward.” No release date has been set as of press time.