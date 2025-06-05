‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt’s Cause of Death Released

George Wendt’s cause of death has been revealed following his sudden passing at age 76 last month.

According to a death certificate from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health obtained by TMZ Thursday, the Cheers star, who played Norm Peterson in all 11 seasons of the beloved NBC sitcom, died from cardiac arrest at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 20.

The certificate also listed congestive heart failure, coronary artery disease, and hypertension as underlying causes. Other significant contributing conditions listed include end-stage renal disease, kidney failure, and hyperlipidemia, or high cholesterol, which an “excess of lipids or fats in your blood” that can increase the “risk of heart attack and stroke because blood can’t flow through your arteries easily,” per the Cleveland Clinic.

Photo Credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Wendt’s family confirmed on May 20 that the actor passed away in his sleep at his home in Los Angeles.

“George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him,” a representative for the actor said at the time. “He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time.”

Wendt’s passing came nearly a year after he made his last public appearance alongside his Cheers co-stars Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson during an August 2024 episode of Where Everybody Knows Your Name, and exactly 32 years after the beloved sitcom wrapped its 11-season run. Wendt earned six Emmy nominations for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his portrayal of the beer-loving Norm Peterson on Cheers, the actor appearing in all 275 episodes and 11 seasons of the show from 1982 until 1993.

Following his passing, the Cheers cast and crew paid tribute to the TV legend, with Danson telling The Hollywood Reporter that he was “devastated… I am sending all my love to Bernadette and the children. It is going to take me a long time to get used to this. I love you, Georgie.” In a joint statement shared with Today, series creators Glen Charles, Les Charles and James Burrows remembered Wendt as being “as lovable as the character he played.”

“George was a gentleman and a gentle man. Norm was America’s favorite barfly, and as the theme song said, everybody knew his name. And shouted it when he walked through the door,” they added. “We were blessed to have him in our lives.”

Outside of Cheers, Wendt is also well-remembered for his appearances in Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Columbo, Hot in Cleveland, The Goldbergs, and more.

The actor was cremated on May 28, according to his death certificate.