‘Cheers’ Actor Jay Thomas’ Cause of Death Revealed

Following the news of actor Jay Thomas’ passing at the age of 69 earlier this week, the sitcom star’s cause of death has now been revealed.

Thomas’ friend and agent, Don Buchwald told the NY Daily News on Thursday that Thomas lost his battle with cancer. The two worked together for more than 30 years.

The actor, known for playing Eddie LeBec in Cheers, Jerry Gold on Murphy Brown and most recently Marty Grossman on the Showtime series, Ray Donovan, had his wife Sally and three sons by his side when he passed away.

Buchwald told the NY Daily News that Thomas was “one of a kind.”

“[He was] never at a loss for words and filled with so much fun and wonderfully whacky thoughts and behavior,” wrote Buchwald in a statement.

During the course of his career, Thomas was nominated for three Emmy awards, all for his work on Murphy Brown. He won two of them.

Thomas also hosted a popular radio show on SiriusXM.

