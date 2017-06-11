Charlotte McKinney Lounges By The Pool In Tiny Bikini

With temperatures rising while we enter summer, everyone is looking for ways to beat the heat. From the looks of it, Charlotte McKinney‘s preferred method is by wearing a skimpy bikini and relaxing by the pool.

Kaupulehu 🌺 A post shared by charlottemckinney (@charlottemckinney) on Jun 9, 2017 at 11:23pm PDT

The 23-year-old Baywatch star embraced what earned her a massive following on Instagram, putting her curves on full display. This swimsuit photo broke the trend of her recent subject matter, however, often documenting many different charity events that she’s been attending.

Videos by PopCulture.com

McKinney owes her entire career to Instagram, as it’s what led to all of her most important jobs.

UP NEXT: Charlotte McKinney’s New GQ Photo Goes Full Bondage

When still in high school, McKinney decided a modeling career was what she most desired, so she dropped out of school to pursue her passion. When the model attempted to develop a professional portfolio, she had a hard time landing gigs, so she decided to take matters into her own hands.

With social media services on the rise, McKinney created an Instagram page to share her sexiest snaps. The strategy worked and she soon became “Insta-famous,” garnering a massive following of high profile photographers and agencies.

One of the first big gigs that McKinney landed was a coveted role in the Carl’s Jr. Super Bowl commercial. The fast good chain had begun a tradition of casting beautiful and scantily-clad women devouring their massive burgers, having previously featured celebrities like Paris Hilton and Kate Upton.

MORE NEWS: Charlotte McKinney Dons Thong Swimsuit While Riding Jet Ski In New Video

After the commercial’s success, McKinney began landing small roles in films like Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser and making her way up to more prominent films like Baywatch.

McKinney’s first passion might have been modeling, but that has slowly morphed into a desire to do work on TV and in movies.

The actress recently appeared in the romantic comedy Literally, Right Before Aaron, in which Adam (Justin Long) who is left devastated after discovering his ex-girlfriend, Allison (Cobie Smulders) is marrying her new boyfriend. After receiving an invite to the wedding, Adam is forced to deal with his lingering feelings for her. The film made its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Coming later this year is a remake of the Keifer Sutherland and Julia Roberts-starring Flatliners, in which McKinney will be given one of her most prominent roles to date. The film focuses on students in medical school who discover a way to “flatline” themselves while another student brings them back to life, hoping to catch a glimpse of what lies after death.