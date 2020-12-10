Charlize Theron Trolls Kylie Jenner's Makeup Skills in New Selfie

✖

Charlize Theron may be poking fun at Kylie Jenner with her latest makeup look, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star isn't taking it to heart. The Mad Max actress shared a photo Wednesday on her Instagram that showed her rocking a bright red lipstick that appears to have been applied by daughter August, 5, as it goes outside her lip line and extends even a little to her cheek.

The selfie of her creative new look was juxtaposed alongside a photo of the Kylie Cosmetics creator showing off her signature bold lip look and captioned, "Who’s who?" Theron's comparison earned a positive response from Jenner, who liked the photo and commented with a series of crying laughing and kiss mark emojis.

Theron has posted makeup looks courtesy of daughters Jackson, 8, and August, 5, in the past, posting in October a selfie with a smokey eye and bold red lip. "To every make up artist out there….. watch out, you’ve got competition!" the mother-of-two gushed in the caption. Jenner is no stranger to having her makeup done by daughter Stormi, 2, posting in October 2019 a video of the little girl attempting to put the lip applicator in her mouth, to which she sputtered, "Not in my mouth! Only on my lips!”

Staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic with her two girls has been difficult, Theron admitted on TODAY recently, admitting her "biggest challenge" has been homeschooling. "It was an incredibly stressful time for me, and I will make any action movie over and over and over again before I homeschool again," she joked.

Theron told PEOPLE in July that she has been having "really tough conversations" with her daughters, who are Black, amid the Black Lives Matter protests that stepped onto the world stage this year. "Just about some of the ugly things going on in our world," Theron clarified, adding that her girls are already wanting to go out and make a difference. "They were so wanting to be proactive in, 'Mom, what do we do? How do we change this?'" she recalled. "And just their willingness to make signs and to want to go protest, and they still have their signs in the car. And when they see protesters on the side of the road, they'll say, 'Mom, honk. Honk, Mom, honk.' There's a real sense of pride."