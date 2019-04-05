Charlize Theron Reveals She Is ‘Shockingly Available’ to Date

Charlize Theron is sick of being single. The Long Shot star told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday that she’s waiting for someone to “step up” and date her.

In Long Shot, Seth Rogen plays a man who courts his childhood love and former babysitter (Theron), who is now running for President — but Theron said in real life, it’s hardly a “long shot” for someone who wants to date her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ve been single for 10 years, it’s not a long shot. Somebody just needs to grow a pair and step up,” she said. “I’m shockingly available.”

“She’s out there,” Rogen piped up.

“I’ve made it very clear,” Theron insisted.

The Mad Max actress’ last public long-term relationship dates back to 2002, with Stuart Townsend. The two met on the set of the film Trapped and dated until 2010. In December 2013 she started dating Sean Penn, and announced her engagement to him a year later, but they split in June 2015. Theron adopted a son in March 2012 and daughter in July 2015.

Earlier this year, rumors swirled that Theron was dating Brad Pitt, although various sources nipped it in the bud, saying the two accomplished stars are just friends.

“Brad and Charlize have known each other for years and recently became even better friends after working together,” a source told Entertainment Tonight in January. “They enjoy each other’s company and connect on many levels. Brad and Charlize have a lot of mutual friends and share their love of acting, but neither of them are ready for a serious relationship right now.”

“They are both very single at the moment so it’s no surprise people are talking romance. They truly would make a Hollywood power couple, but at this point, they’re friends,” the source continued, adding that when Pitt does settle down again, he won’t be “looking for an actress as a lifetime partner.”

A different source told PEOPLE that despite Pitt and Theron working on a project together six months ago, they have not been in contact since.

Meanwhile, Rogen told ET on Thursday that he’s been enjoying playing Theron’s love interest — and the effect it’s had on him.

“I was highly aware I was going to be standing next to Charlize for a lot of pictures. I always have that image in my head of us like Beyonce next to Ed Sheeran in a T-shirt and I was like, ‘I don’t want that,’” he joked.