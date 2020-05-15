Charlize Theron Shares Rare Photo With Daughter Jackson on Set of 'Mad Max: Fury Road'

Charlize Theron is sharing a rare photo of her daughter as she reflects on her time as a new mom on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road. As the action movie marks its five-year anniversary, the actress posted a photo of her daughter Jackson, now 8, laying on her chest while she waited in between takes in full Furiosa costume and makeup.

"I became a mom right before we started shooting. At least my child will forever have the fun fact of 'I spent most of the first year of my life in a war rig,'" Theron wrote, noting there was a "special appearance" in the photo from her "incredible costumer" Inge Hough. Jackson's face is obscured in the photo by an emoji, but looks peaceful on her mom's chest.

Theron rarely shares photos of Jackson, whom she adopted in 2012, and daughter August, whom she adopted three years later, sharing just a few photos over the years, including on World Adoption Day in 2016. Theron has been open about her decision to adopt as a single woman, talking candidly with NPR in December 2019 about the choice.

"I wanted to believe that somehow my child would find me in the way that we were just meant to be," the mother-of-two said at the time. "So I wasn’t specific with anything. … In whatever country they would allow me as a single woman to adopt, that’s where I filed. And it just happened to be that both my children ended up being American. They were born in the United States and they both happened to be African American."

"Everything that I hoped would happen during my adoption process did happen because these two babies were meant to be in my life — and they’re my children," she told the outlet, adding she felt it was "unfortunate" single parenthood is not considered by many as a good option.

"We’ve kind of wrapped our heads slowly around the idea of two mothers and two fathers, but not so much around the idea of a single parent. It’s just so unfortunate. I know so many people who would be incredible parents," she explained. "My fight was a little bit easier because of my circumstances, but I would want that for all women who want to share their life and be part of raising another young, small child’s life."