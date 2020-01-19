Charlize Theron’s Kids Have a Surprising Opinion About Her ‘Bombshell’ Oscar Nomination

Charlize Theron is getting a lot of buzz for her performance in Bombshell, but her kids are not impressed. The 44-year-old actress revealed that an Oscar nomination could not get her children excited in a new interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Theron sat down with late night host Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday, just two days after learning that she was up for an Oscar. She is nominated for best actress for playing Megyn Kelly in Bombshell, a drama about the sexual harassment scandals of former Fox News head Roger Ailes.

While many people are patting Theron on the back for her performance, 8-year-old Jackson and 4-year-old August are officially over the praise. “It’s been a thrilling couple of weeks,” Theron said. “I was nominated for a Golden Globe. I was nominated for a Critics’ Choice…. Spoiler alert: I didn’t win.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Theron said that her kids had a hard time with the emotional journey of her nomination but ultimate loss at those award shows. “They were upset,” she revealed. “The little one was like, ‘Well, I really wanted you to win,’ like angry, and my 8-year-old was just pure disappointment.”

“So when the Oscar nominations came in, it was the third time that they were like… now they’re suspicious,” Theron continued. “They’re just like, ‘Will you win this time?’ And I said, ‘You know, listen, there’s a good shot I’m probably not gonna win.’ And my oldest just went, ‘Well, this sounds like a waste of time.’”

Theron has become a lauded voice among celebrity mothers as well as in the movie business. She adopted both Jackson and August by herself, having been single since 2015. In an interview with NPR last month, she explained the emotional process.

“I wanted to believe that somehow my child would find me in the way that we were just meant to be,” she said. “So I wasn’t specific with anything… In whatever country they would allow me as a single woman to adopt, that’s where I filed. And it just happened to be that both my children ended up being American. They were born in the United States and they both happened to be African American.”

“Everything that I hoped would happen during my adoption process did happen because these two babies were meant to be in my life — and they’re my children,” she went on.

Theron made a stir last spring when she revealed that Jackson has identified as a girl for some time now. In an interview with The Daily Mail, she explained that Jackson had figured out her gender identity unprompted, and Theron was proud.

“Yes, I thought she was a boy, too, until she looked at me when she was three years old and said, ‘I am not a boy!’” Theron said. “So there you go. I have two beautiful daughters who, just like any parent, I want to protect and I want to see thrive.”