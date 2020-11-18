'Modern Family' Alum Sarah Hyland and Friends Pose for 'Charlie's Angels' Bikini Photos

✖

Sarah Hyland was having some fun in the sun with her gal pals recently. The Modern Family alum shared a few photos of her and her friends posing like Charlie's Angels and appeared to be having a blast in the process. "If you don't pose as Charlie's Angels... did you really grow up in the 90s," she captioned the photo.

Several of her fans took to the comment section to compliment the young actress with one writing, "So so gorgeous," while a second echoed, "Three Sweet Angels." Hyland has been patiently waiting to get married to her fiancé Wells Adams. The two got engaged in July 2019 and were hoping to walk down the aisle this year, however, due to the pandemic, the two were forced to put their big plans on hold.

The pair first started flirting online in 2017 when Hyland tweeted at Wells when he was on Bachelor in Paradise. The two sparked a conversation and that eventually turned into a relationship. The two eventually got engaged when Adams got down on one knee in Fiji on a gorgeous beach to ask Hyland to marry him. When she said yes, the two took to social media to share their exciting news.

"Two years ago I asked when you were going to ask me to be your girlfriend," she wrote. "This summer you asked me to be your wife. If two years feels like a lifetime then I can't wait to spend my eternity with you. You're the calm to my storm. The sun to my moon. The Chandler to my Monica. I can't wait to marry you. Happy two years baby."

Before Adams proposed, he actually asked her on-screen mom from Modern Family, Julie Bowen. She revealed the news in an Instagram video when she was asked by a fan if she had met Adams or not. "Wells asked me my permission to marry her," she confessed.

Since then, Adams and Hyland have both been posting not only their sweet moments with each other for their fans to see but their hilarious ones as well. The two are not shy about sharing jokes and playfully trolling each other online and their fans absolutely love it. While it's not been clarified when the two will actually get to say "I do," they don't seem to be in too much of a rush as they've just been enjoying the process and spending time together.