‘Charlie’s Angels’: Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd Reunite 38 Years Later

Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd reunited for a photo bringing joy to Charlie’s Angels fans.

The Hollywood icons surprised fans when Smith shared a photo of herself with Ladd on Instagram on Feb. 9.

“With my sweet friend [Cheryl Ladd]. No time has past(sic) when we are together,” Smith wrote in the caption of the sweet image.

The Charlie’s Angels veterans could be seen smiling and looking amazing in the new photo. Ladd wore a beige turtle neck and a black blazer while Smith rocked a grey sweater and a camel coat, as PEOPLE first reported.

The new image comes 38 years after the beloved television show ended after five seasons. The original Charlie’s Angels, which followed three private detectives working for a wealthy mystery man via speakerphone, first aired in 1976 on ABC.

Smith played Kelly Garrett, Kate Jackson played Sabrina Duncan and Farrah Fawcett played Jill Munroe. After the first season, Fawcett left the series and was replaced by Ladd, who played the role of Jill’s sister Kris Munroe.

Back in 2016, Smith opened up about the show’s influence in honor of its 40th birthday.

“It was groundbreaking. It was about three emotionally and financially independent women. We shot at beautiful locations with fancy fast cars, and they cared about each other, so there was a heart to the show,” Smith told the outlet at the time.

“People said we were sexually exploited, but it was a nursery rhyme. We were in a bathing suit at the beach, and if there was a hint of a love scene, it was so proper. I think the producers were smart. They wanted to bring in that younger audience and did want families to watch together.”

The show was rebooted into the 2000 film Charlie’s Angels starring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu, and released a sequel, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, in 2003.

In 2019, a new reboot film of the series is set to premiere later this year, directed by Elizabeth Banks and starring Twilight star Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. Other cast members associated with the project include Patrick Stewart, Noah Centineo and Banks herself.

Details on the film have been kept under wraps, but Stewart previously teased the film will be filled with comedy, action and a socially conscious plot.

“Watch. I’m gonna say all this, and then you’re gonna be like, ‘You guys didn’t do that at all,” she told Variety. “God, it’s so funny. I know if I say this a certain way, I know that this will be written down. But it’s not such a bad thing. It’s kind of like a ‘woke’ version.”

The new Charlie’s Angels film will open in theaters Nov. 1, 2019.