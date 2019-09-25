Charlie Sheen Reveals He Walked Away From ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 28

Dancing With the Stars has officially wrapped up its second week of Season 28, with the stars and their partners getting to work on their next round of dances. The cast for the season was officially revealed in August, and according to Charlie Sheen, he could have been part of that lineup.

“I was very flattered by ABC and their offer, but at the end of the day, I have two left feet and I just can’t dance,” Sheen told Us Weekly. In addition to being offered the job, the actor had even planned to rehearse with partner Cheryl Burke, but ultimately changed his mind ahead of the season premiere last week.

Sheen’s publicist, Jeff Ballard, confirmed the star’s decision and added that while “ABC made a very generous offer” for a pilot series, “it was contingent upon his participation on Dancing With the Stars.”

“When there is a big star like that, they will get some sort of deal for a pilot with ABC,” a source explained of Sheen’s initial casting.

Instead of Sheen, Burke is now partnered with former NFL player Ray Lewis. Other stars this season include country singer Lauren Alaina, model Sailor Brinkley-Cook, singer Ally Brooke, former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, comedian Kel Mitchell, actress Kate Flannery, former NBA player Lamar Odom, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, actor James Van Der Beek and The Supremes’ Mary Wilson, who was the first celebrity to be eliminated from the season.

Sheen’s appearance on DWTS would have come around two years after he decided to get sober, opening up about the change during a recent appearance on an episode of Jay Leno’s Garage.

“Well, this is the new Charlie Sheen we’re seeing,” Leno said. “You look good!”

The Two and a Half Men star shared that “about a year-and-a-half ago, it just hit me that I knew it was time to make a change” and revealed that he has not had a drink since deciding to get sober in December 2017.

“And, you know, it didn’t require some crazy rehab stint or a shootout with the cops,” Sheen mused, adding that “it didn’t require anything super dramatic and crazy and front-page news.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Charley Gallay