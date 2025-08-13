Charlie Sheen Gets Candid About His Spiral in New Netflix Documentary Trailer

A new trailer for Netflix’s upcoming Charlie Sheen documentary just released earlier today.

Titled aka Charlie Sheen, the documentary promises an unfiltered look at the tabloid mania that chronicled the rise and fall of the former Two and a Half Men star.

Interview subjects include many of his former co-stars, coworkers, family, friends and even his former drug dealer. Interviewees include Sean Penn, Denise Richards, Jon Cryer, Heidi Fleiss, Ramon Estevez, Brooke Mueller, Chris Tucker, plus TV legend and Two and a Half Men creator Chuck Lorre—who was, famously, on the other end of many of Sheen’s public outbursts.

“The stuff I plan on sharing is stuff I had made a sacred vow to only reveal to a therapist,” Sheen says.

It seems his fellow interviewees don’t hold back in the documentary, either. His former dealer says, “When Charlie says he was smoking seven-gram rocks, he was smoking seven-gram rocks,” while Fleiss describes Sheen on-camera as “a crybaby p—y b—h.”

“How do I present this with any class?,” Sheen says, to which his interviewer responds, “I think we’re past that, Charlie,” eliciting a chuckle from the actor.

aka Charlie Sheen will release in two parts on Netflix on September 10. Watch the trailer below.