Charlie Sheen Reveals He Is 1-Year Sober From Drugs and Alcohol

Charlie Sheen is marking the end of 2018 with a major milestone.

Taking to social media on Tuesday morning, the former Two and a Half Men star revealed that just one day prior, he had marked one year of sobriety. He also stated that he is continuing to focus on his journey.

“So this happened yesterday,” he captioned the photo of his one-year medallion. “A fabulous moment in my renewed journey.” He signed off with the hashtag, #TotallyFocused.

His sobriety coin reads “To thine own self be true” with the words recovery, unity and service.

so,

THIS

happened

yesterday! a fabulous

moment,

in my

renewed journey. ❤️©️❤️#TotallyFocused pic.twitter.com/400dpF1ytg — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) December 11, 2018

The 53-year-old actor made headlines in recent years and earned a reputation as a hard-partier. Throughout 2011, he gave a series of interviews, including one in which he gave his now infamous “tiger blood” comment. In a separate interview in February of 2011, he bashed AA, dubbing the 12-step program a “cult.”

“I have a disease? “Bulls—t. I cured it … with my mind,” he said on the Alex Jones Show, according to Us Weekly. “I can’t use the word sober because that’s a term from those people, and I have cleansed myself. I have closed my eyes and in a nanosecond I cured myself from this ridiculous … It’s just the work of sissies. The only thing I’m addicted to right now is winning. You know? This bootleg cult arrogantly referred to as AA now supports a 5 percent success rate. My success rate is 100 percent. Do the math! One of their stupid mottos is ‘Don’t be special, be one of us.’ News flash: I am special and I will never be one of you.”

Just a month later, Sheen was fired from Two and a Half Men, with Ashton Kutcher replacing him.

Eventually, Sheen entered rehab for reported drug and alcohol abuse. Speaking to Dr. Mehmet Oz, he opened up about his struggles with addiction, claiming that he attempted to quit drinking “about 2,000” times.

“There was a stretch where I didn’t drink for 11 years,” he said. “No cocaine, no booze for 11 years. So I know that I have that in me.”

He also discussed his HIV diagnosis in 2012, explaining that “it was to suffocate the anxiety and what my life was going to become with this condition and getting so numb I didn’t think about it… It was the only tool I had at the time, so I believed that would quell a lot of that angst. A lot of that fear. And it only made it worse.”