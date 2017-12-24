Charlie Sheen Pleads for Safe Return of Friend’s Daughter Who Was Allegedly Kidnapped

Charlie Sheen grabbed his followers’ attention today with a tweet boosting the search for his friend’s missing daughter, who is believed to have been kidnapped.
The eccentric actor made liberal use of line breaks as he pleaded for information on the whereabouts of “Barbie,” the daughter of an unnamed friend. Attached was a screenshot from an Instagram post — presumably his friend, seeking the same missing girl.
Videos by PopCulture.com
we
have a 911.
Barbie,
the 13 yr old daughter
of my dear
pal has been kidnapped
by his ex wife,
in Oklahoma.
it’s
an
Amber Alert situation.
we
need help
getting the word out.
If you have any info,December 24, 2017
please call the Normal Police Dept
405-321-1600
“If you have any info, please call The Normal Police Dept,” Sheen wrote, though he probably meant the “Norman Police Department,” as his friend wrote on Instagram.
Sheen‘s friend is on Instagram under the name Paul Smenus, though he offers no other personal details online. He’s posted pictures of his daughter periodically over the last month, using the hashtag “kidnapped.”
Only in the most recent post did he outright request his friends and followers contact the police with information aboout his missing child.
What kind of person keeps a kid away from their father on Christmas? Thank you for all your notes of support, if anyone sees Barbie or knows of her whereabouts, please call the Norman Police Department 405 321 1600, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department 405 701 8888, or the National Child Abduction Hot Line 800 843 5678. Thank you and Merry Christmas, everyone…
Though Sheen’s tweet described this as an “Amber Alert situation,” it’s unclear whether a real Amber Alert has been issued and whether Smenus’s daughter is considered a missing person.
Sheen and his friend have posted little information other than phone numbers for the appropriate police departments.