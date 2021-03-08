How Charlie Hunnam Reacted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Leaving the Royal Family

✖

Former Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam made his thoughts known about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from the Royal Family, calling it an "admirable" move. The comment came during the promotional tour for The Gentlemen, with Hunnam being asked about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex choosing to distance themselves from the monarchy. The words have resurfaced in the wake of the couple's blockbuster interview with Oprah Winfrey, highlighted by why they decided to leave the Royal Family behind.

At the time, the actor expressed his support for the couple and didn't hold back. "When anybody sort of has the courage to seize autonomy over their life and decide that they’re going to change things up if they think they aren’t working to find happiness or a more holistic way for them to live, it’s admirable," Hunnam said, while speaking with ET Canada.

"Those boys [Prince Harry and his older brother Prince William] were born into, you know, some wonderful privilege and great opportunity, but a crippling sense of responsibility that they didn’t ask for," he added. "And if [Prince Harry] feels like he can go off and have a more meaningful existence doing something else, then more power to him."

Prior to the ET interview, TMZ cameras caught up to Hunnam and asked his opinion on the matter, to which he replied, "Honestly I don't really have that strong of an opinion," then adding that "we all deserve a little autonomy in our lives and the opportunity to find some happiness."

Earlier this year, Harry and Meghan took to Instagram to announce that they will begin splitting their time between Britain and Canada, going forward.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple wrote in an Instagram post. "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment."

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages," the announcement went on to read. "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."