Charlie Hunnam Dishes on How He Keeps His ‘Romance on the Reg’ With Longtime Girlfriend

Charlie Hunnam is opening up about his relationship with long-term girlfriend Morgana McNelis, and the little things they do to maintain a happy relationship.

While attending the Toronto International Film Festival to promote his new film, Papillon, Hunnam explained how he and McNelis have kept their love alive for more than a decade.

“I try to keep the romance on the reg,’” he told PEOPLE magazine. “I’ve been with my girlfriend 11 years, and as anyone knows, it’s been a long-term, fully monogamous relationship that requires work, a lot of work.”

The Sons of Anarchy alum says that working on his relationship doesn’t always come in the form of grand romantic gestures.

“Before I came away to TIFF I ended up staying until 5 in the morning because I decided I was going to clean the entire house,” he said.

Not only did he clean, but Hunnam says that he also took care of “all the grocery shopping” and “all of the laundry.”

Typically, Hunnam says chores are “stuff that we just share and both do all the time.”

“I thought it’d be nice for her to come home to everything immaculate and done,” he said. “I put flowers in the bedroom and in the kitchen, so she came home and was happy.”

Earlier this year, Hunnam spoke out about whether he plans on popping the question.

“I’d get married. I just haven’t felt ready for many, many reasons. To me, deciding to have children is the big, big commitment. That’s been the discussion,” he told the New York Daily News.

Even though Hunnam shows his love by doing the little things on a daily basis, he says that a proposal would require a more special touch.

“You’ve got to make it memorable. A bit of romance. I don’t want any social environment to it. I want to be alone somewhere beautiful. For instance, being in the Scottish Highlands and climbing a mountain. Sharing an extraordinary moment together with your partner and deciding to cement that,” he said.

