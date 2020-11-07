Charlie Hunnam Fears He Might Have COVID-19 Again After Battling Illness Earlier in 2020

✖

The Gentlemen star Charlie Hunnam just revealed that he might have COVID-19. He isn't sure but has experienced symptoms in recent days, leading to the fear. If Hunnam does test positive, it will mark the second time that he has contracted coronavirus.

Hunnam dropped the news during a virtual appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! He said that he was under the weather and that he believed he might have the coronavirus. Hunnam did take a test that initially came back negative, but it didn't erase his fears. He also expressed surprise about potentially getting the coronavirus again, saying that he hasn't left the house "in six months."

"I’m not sure what I have," Hunnam told Kimmel. "I have a little bit of a persistent fever, a dry cough, a little bit of fatigue, so… it could be COVID. I went and had a test earlier this week, a rapid test, and it came back negative. So I could just be unfairly jumping to conclusions. But it feels consistent."

Hunnam previously had coronavirus earlier in the year. He realized that something was amiss when he was grinding coffee but couldn't smell it. Hunnam said that it was early on in the pandemic and that the loss of smell wasn't yet a well-known symptom.

"I had it earlier this year, and it didn’t feel like this," Hunnam explained. "It wasn’t particularly acute; I just lost my sense of taste and smell for about 10 days and had a little bit of fatigue. This feels very, very different. This feels much more like flu. ... Whether I just have a cold or flu or something, the only time I’ve ever been in any sort of contact with the outside world was taking her to the vet, and it turns out what she has is feline coronavirus."

Along with sparking concern about his health, Hunnam has also been drawing attention with comments about Sons of Anarchy. He recently spoke to PEOPLE and faced questions about whether he would return to the role of Jax Teller. Hunnam played the biker for seven seasons and 92 episodes, but he is not about to return.

"I would never, ever put that cut back on," he said. "I would never put his rings back on. Not even for Halloween. ... It was a very deep experience. I lived with that character inside me for years, like, in a very real way. In a way that manifested in ways that I could never even [have] imagined. He's dead now. So there would be no ever bringing him back ... When he died, he died."