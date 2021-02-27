Charli D'Amelio Reveals If She Really Wrote Her Book 'Essentially Charli'

✖

Charli D'Amelio and her sister, Dixie D'Amelio, appeared on David Dobrik's YouTube series Views recently. During the interview, which dropped on Wednesday, D'Amelio addressed whether she actually penned her book, Essentially Charli, per Seventeen. The TikTok influencer gave a very straightforward answer in regards to the topic.

The whole matter began once Dobrik asked D'Amelio what her one wish would be, as she noted her answer in Essentially Charli. After she got the question wrong (by answering that she'd want to time travel or teleport), Dobrik said, "You said, 'If I could be granted one wish, it would be that the kind people of the world would all rise to the top and spread their kindness widely. I believe in karma—.'" D'Amelio then interrupted to add an update about her one wish, saying that she would definitely teleport. She noted that she wrote the book over a year ago and that her life has changed a lot (hence, the new wish). D'Amelio then recounted how Essentially Charli came to be.

"I was on a call with the woman so I didn't actually physically write it," she explained. "I said the words, she wrote it down and then she put it in book form...It went on for a few days and I was just like talking and she would ask me questions." Dobrik noted, "That's how everybody writes these books. And it's really good because then you can get all your thoughts out and they just record it and they write it down." D'Amelio joked that if she had written the book entirely on her own, it wouldn't be as interesting, adding, "It would come out weird."

D'Amelio first announced that she was writing her book back in August 2020, per Just Jared Jr. Essentially Charli: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping It Real came out on Dec. 1, 2020. At the time of the book's release, D'Amelio took to Instagram to tell her fans that they could finally purchase their own copy. She wrote, “sooo excited to announce my first ever book, #essentiallycharli, is officially published!! i have been waiting so long to share this with you guys and can’t wait for you to give it a read. it’s all about ways to stay positive while navigating social media. i hope you all love it as much as i enjoyed writing it for you guys."