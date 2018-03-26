Watch: Channing Tatum Pummeled With Snow at Kids’ Choice Awards

Channing Tatum turned up at the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards over the weekend and ended up getting pummeled with snow.

Tatum came out on stage with Zendaya (Spider-Man: Homecoming) and Yara Shahidi (Black-ish), both of whom co-star with him in the upcoming animated film Smallfoot. The film is about a Yeti named Migo who “stirs up his community when he discovers something that he didn’t know existed.” Humans.

Since the film takes place in a snowy setting, the group came out and had a snowball fight with each other and the audience, and at the end of their presentation a huge mound a snow came tumbling down on Tatum.

In addition to Tatum, Zendaya and Shahidi, Smallfoot also co-stars James Corden (Peter Rabbit), Common (John Wick: Chapter 2), LeBron James (Trainwreck), Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), Danny DeVito (The Lorax), and Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal).

Smallfoot is scheduled to be released in theaters on Sept. 28, 2018.

While Smallfoot is the only film Tatum has scheduled to be released in 2018, he did recently executive produce and (sort of) star in the Amazon series Comrade Detective, alongside his good friend and former G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra co-star Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Comrade Detective is a buddy cop-style series that is shot as if it was a “lost Romanian television show commissioned by the Communist Party to promote a communist worldview during the Cold War.”

The series was filmed entirely in Romania with local actors and then dubbed into English with Tatum and Gordon-Levitt voicing the main characters.

Nick Offerman (Parks and Rec.), Jenny Slate (Saturday Night Live), Jason Mantzoukas (The League), Chloë Sevigny (Big Love), and Jake Johnson (New Girl) also contribute to the voice cast.

In an interview with Indiewire, Tatum spoke about Comrade Detective and how great the actors who played the roles he and Gordon-Levitt did voice-over for were.

“I think both of us were a little bummed that our guys were so good. Florin [Piersic], my guy, he was so good. When I say ‘so good’ I don’t think that I was doing him justice,” Tatum said. “They somehow nailed this tone, which was fun and aware of itself, but you completely believed them. You still cared about them. That’s tough to do. And they knew the whole time that they were going to be dubbed over in American, but they still cared enough to crush it.”