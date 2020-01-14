Channing Tatum and Jessie J Spotted Shopping With His Daughter Following Reported Split

Just a few weeks after Channing Tatum and Jessie J split, they may be back on again per reports surfacing. The two were spotted together on Sunday, Jan. 12 in Los Angeles shopping at Restoration Hardware with the Magic Mike actor’s daughter, Everly. Although several sources have come forward saying mixed things about their relationship and why they broke up, eyewitnesses who saw the three of them out together described them as a “really cute family.”

“They were looking at the teepee tents for kids and other kids’ furniture,” the witness told In Touch of their Santa Monica outing. “They looked like a really cute family. Everly was running around and checking out the teepee. It was really sweet.”

The singer and Tatum had been dating since late September 2018 after the announcement of his divorce from ex-wife Jenna Dewan, whom he was married to for nine years. While the couple stayed quiet about their relationship, they seemed super happy every time they were either caught in public together or if one of them posted about the other via social media. But several different sources have come forward since their split explaining different reasons on why they would possibly call things off.

“Channing jumped into a relationship with Jessie and fell head over heels in love,” one insider shared. “But it was short-lived. With Jessie’s busy schedule — she’s been traveling a lot — they were barely spending any time together.”

Another source said, “At the end of the day, it just wasn’t in the cards for them to stay together. They totally respect each other and have parted ways as friends.”

The two have managed to stay on good terms it seems because they kept following each other on social media, even leaving sweet comments on photos from time-to-time. A separate insider revealed that both of them are looking to get serious with someone, whether it be with each other or other people.

“Channing wants lasting love. He’d love to settle down, get married again and have more children,” the source explained. “Jessie wants the same. She’d love to find Mr. Right.”

Dewan, who announced her split from Tatum in April 2018 in a joint statement, admits she was shocked when she first found out that her ex had moved on already.

“I was learning things about my ex most people wouldn’t have to face — and over the internet, as it was happening,” she revealed in her memoir. “There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship. I was blindsided.”

While she wanted to react to the news in a way that any frustrated person would, she didn’t. Instead, asked herself: “How do I choose grace in this moment?”

While it’s unclear whether Tatum and Jessie are back together, it appears if they’re hanging out again, it’s a strong sign that this cute pair could have rekindled their relationship.