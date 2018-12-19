Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Pay Tribute to Dog Lulu After She Dies of Cancer

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan paid tribute to their dog, Lulu, who died from cancer.

Tatum 38, posted a black-and-white photo of himself and Lulu running next to the ocean. The action shot showed the pit bull Catahoula mix springing into the air with the Magic Mike star glancing down at her competitively.

“I’ll see you again baby girl. But you’ll always be with me. Always,” he captioned the photo, thanking the photographer for capturing “this memory.”

He also shared multiple photos of her to his Instagram Story. In one, she lies on a towel on the beach at sunset. In another, he calls her the “bAdest b— [sic],” and in another she licks his face as he lies down on his back.

Dewan, 38, revealed that Lulu had been battling cancer. In a gallery of photos, Dewan and Lulu posed and napped together, Lulu bonded with Tatum and Dewan’s 5-year-old daughter, Everly, Lulu slept as a puppy and Lulu explored the outdoors. In a video Dewan shared, Lulu licked Dewan’s face.

“To our sweet and fierce Lulu…thank you for being the best dog in the entire world and for fighting cancer for as long as you did,” Dewan wrote in the caption. “Thank you for your tireless love, protection and humor. Thank you for the adventures.”

“Heartbroken doesn’t even come close to how it feels. But you will live on forever in our hearts and our memories…fly sweet angel,” she concluded.

Dewan told PEOPLE last year that she and Tatum, who filed for divorce in October, had two dogs: Lulu and Meeks, a miniature Japanese spitz.

“They have every treat, every bone,” she said. “We’re always like, they won the lottery, especially Lulu. She came from the pound in Alabama to living with us.”

“Lulu is like a fur [Tatum],” she continued. “They are the same person. She’s wild, she loves adventure, she’s always like, ‘Where are we going? What are we doing?’ She’s a big baby, but she’s kind of vicious and also just ready to go all the time.”

“Meeka can do a pirouette,” Dewan added. “And then [Lulu] will do, we call it ‘Dirty Dancing’ — she jumps up, and we can do the Baby dance scene.”

Author Howie Kahn explained Tatum and Lulu’s Dirty Dancing routine in a 2012 Details magazine profile of Tatum.

“[Lulu] leaps high into his arms,” Kahn wrote, “and he thrusts her upward until she’s suspended over his head in a balletic lift. Then the two twirl around, poolside, illuminated by twinkle lights.”

Dewan said that Lulu needed a transition period when Everly was born, calling her “very jealous.”

“She didn’t like that there was someone getting all of my attention,” Dewan told PEOPLE in 2015. “So we had to do a lot of work even if it was 10, 20 minutes just alone time with Lulu and petting her and saying, ‘Oh it’s okay I’m still your mommy.’ It’s just like having a sibling.”

She said Lulu ultimately “adopted this I’m the big sister mentality now” and that the dog “became way more protective of Everly.”

“I just started realizing it because the other day Everly was having a little toddler day — she was just cranky and kind of cry-y a little bit and just having one of those days that us mamas know very well,” Dewan said. “But Lulu would follow us around the house wherever we were … if I got up and went to the kitchen she came to the kitchen and sat, and I went, ‘She’s protecting her.’”