Channing Tatum Granted Long-Term Restraining Order Against Obsessed Fan Who Broke Into His Home

A judge granted Channing Tatum a permanent restraining order against the obsessed fan who was caught squatting in his empty Hollywood home. The restraining order against the unnamed woman will last for five years, The Blast reports, with the unnamed woman ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Tatum, 39, ex-wife Jenna Dewan, 38, and their 6-year-old daughter Everly.

During the hearing on Tuesday, Tatum’s attorney Blair Berk told the court that the woman emailed the attorney’s office and admitted to breaking into the home and that she regretted it. Berk said the woman agreed to honor the terms of the restraining order.

As previously reported, Tatum was initially granted a temporary restraining order earlier this month against a woman who broke into his home and lived there for more than a week. She was eventually discovered by an assistant on June 24 and placed under citizen arrest before police arrived to take her away. At the time, the women refuted that she was trespassing and believed that Tatum had invited her to stay.

In court documents, Tatum claimed that the alleged stalker left a letter for him at his home back in November claiming that the two of them had met 10 years prior and that she believed Tatum was watching her. He reportedly believes the woman is delusional, describing the situation in court documents as “very alarming to me” and “very annoying to know that a complete stranger, who last year came to my home uninvited and unannounced, recently broke into my home and pretended to be staying there causes me significant concern for the safety of my family and myself, as well as emotional distress.”

In the letter, the woman explained that she didn’t “think about the possibility” for a relationship with Tatum, but when she saw on the internet that he had split from Dewan, she made the decision to pursue him.

Tatum and Dewan announced in April 2018 that they were separating after nearly nine years of marriage. Six months later, Dewan officially filed for divorce from Tatum. Since then, both have moved in with romantic relationships; Tatum has been dating singer Jessie J since October 2018, while Dewan made her relationship with Broadway star Steve Kazee Instagram official in April 2019, although they were first linked together in the fall of 2018.