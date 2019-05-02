Channing Tatum Fans Are Commenting Like Crazy After He Posts Fully Nude Shower Photo

Channing Tatum stopped the hearts of his fans across the globe on Wednesday after he posted a fully nude photo fo himself.

As Tatum explained, he lost a game of Jenga to his girlfriend, pop star Jessie J. The stakes of the game were simple: whomever won the game would get to select a photo of the other that was to be posted online. Well, the Kingsman: The Golden Circle actor was defeated, and his better half selected a nude photo of him in the shower.

While Tatum has his hand over his private parts, it leaves very little to the imagination.

I lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish. The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked… Smh and fml… I’m never playing Jenga with her ever again… 🚿 + 🐰 📸 : @jessiej pic.twitter.com/4KObBjlMkH — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) May 1, 2019

The 21 Jump Street actor’s fans lit up Twitter in his replies and by quote-tweeting the photo, which was originally snapped by Jessie J.

Most fawned over the 39-year-old star’s physique, with many expressing their wishes to see the Hollywood hunk in person.

I think you should play jenga every day and let her beat you 🙈🤤😂😂 — CAROLANN 💋 (@CarolannGWx) May 1, 2019

My celebrity crush.. on my twitter feed, like this! O.M.G. 🔥 https://t.co/K9qKnxO0OB — Belle (@BellesLilSecret) May 2, 2019

However, it was not just those outside the entertainment industry that were excited about Tatum’s raunchy picture.

In fact, several celebrity admirers slide into his replies to compliment him and reference his role as a stripper in Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL. Among the famous admirers were Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star Pom Klementieff and An Untamed State author Roxane Gay.

Oh. We all win with your loss. — roxane gay (@rgay) May 1, 2019

Magic Mike!!! 😃😃😃 — Pom Klementieff (@PomKlementieff) May 1, 2019

On Instagram, the photo has been liked 2.2 million times on Instagram and more than 17,500 times on Twitter.

