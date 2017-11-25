Girlfriend of Bodybuilder Who Died Snorting Pre-Workout Powder Shares Heartbreaking Tribute

Chanel Jansen shared a touching touching memorial for her late-boyfriend, Rich Piana, on Instagram this week. The bodybuilder passed away in August after collapsing in his home. Jansen was with him at the time.

The original presumption was that Piana’s death had something to do with steroid use, though the jury is still out on that count. Jansen is the one who told officials that Piana would often snort his pre-workout powder — a supplement called CON-CRET.

In the immediate aftermath of Piana’s death, Jansen’s main concern was protecting his legacy. She didn’t want Piana’s memory to be sullied with unfounded rumors about drug use. She said as much to Piana’s fans, who she says were a huge source of comfort for her with Piana gone.

Piana’s precise cause of death is still undetermined, though it was revealed in his autopsy that he was suffering from heart disease.