4 Famed ‘SNL’ Hosts Make Surprise Returns to Crash Jack Black’s Monologue

Jack Black returned to Saturday Night Live to host for a fifth time, and longtime fans knew to expect some surprise guests as a result.

SNL has decades-long running sketch series about “The Five-Timers Club,” a kayfabe secret-club located on the show’s set. Only celebrities who’ve hosted the show five times (or musical guests who’ve performed five times) are allowed access to the area, which is modeled after an old-fashioned gentleman’s social club.

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Typically when a host appears for the fifth time, their monologue is turned into a Five-Timers Club sketch, with other members returning to welcome them inside. Black’s fifth-time hosting was no different.

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Four former hosts returned to 30 Rock for the special moment: Jonah Hill, Tian Fey, Candice Bergen and Melissa McCarthy. Jack White, the night’s musical guest, also appeared in the room, being as he’s a six-time performer.

McCarthy also returned later in the night to appear in another segment.

You can watch the fun sketch, which also includes a Black-led musical number, above via the NBC show’s YouTube channel.

How to Watch Saturday Night Live Season 51

(Credit: NBC)

Saturday Night Live Season 51 episodes are now streaming on Peacock, with individual segments also available on YouTube. New episodes air weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC, which can be watched for free using a digital antenna. The next new episode airs on April 11 with host Colman Domingo and musical guest Anitta.