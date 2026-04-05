Fox Sports Host Announces Pregnancy

A beloved TV personality is preparing to welcome her second child.

Lynn Gilmartin, the host of Fox Sports’ World Poker Tour, is expecting. The Australian celebrity announced the pregnancy with a baby bump photo on March 28.

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“Two years of calling you in… Losing count of the losses along the way but never losing trust in the unfolding of your own timeline,” she wrote. “Our son, Bodhi’s little brother, is finally on his way, due earth side in October.”

The father of the upcoming baby is Gilmartin’s longtime partner, Angel Guillen. Guillen is a poker player and WPT commentator. The couple have been together for 15 years and share another child, Bodhi, together.

The couple officially tied the knot in 2020 amidst worldwide coronavirus lockdowns. The ceremony was conducted in a fitting spot for a poker personality couple: a Las Vegas drive-thru wedding chapel.

Angel Guillen (L) and Lynn Gilmartin (R) (Credit: Instagram / lynngilmartin)

“Angel and I fell in love almost a decade before this day,” Gilmartin wrote in a post reflecting on the moment. “We always said we were married by heart and that someday we’d have a wedding, but our gypset poker-playing lives, with family sprawled across the planet, made it all too overwhelming to actually plan. Suddenly, it was so clear that this was the perfect way. Just the two of us, in the city that was the foundation of so much of our lives. All with the theme of chasing our wild dreams.

“So we hit the road. No guest list. No flowers or cake. Outfits we already had in our wardrobe and four hours of driving each way, reminiscing over our lives and dreaming up our future. I remember seeing the Las Vegas chapel district for the first time in 2009 and thinking it was the trashiest way to get married. ‘OMG I would never!!’ I thought to myself. Yet somehow… Here we were.”