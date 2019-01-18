Chance the Rapper Teams up With Backstreet Boys for Doritos Super Bowl Commercial

The Backstreet Boys are adding Chance the Rapper to their boy band for a Doritos spot during Super Bowl LIII in what looks like a bit of an uncomfortable situation.

A quick teaser for the ad shows Nick Cater, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson dressed in classic ’90s boy band garb (namely, all denim) when Chance awkwardly tries to squeeze in as a sixth member.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chance finally makes his way to the front-ish of the group, all of whom are giving him quizzical looks, where he poses with his arms crossed to match his new bandmates. After the camera pauses for an awkward beat, the screen goes black before showing the new image of Doritos’ newest flavor, Flamin’ Hot Nacho.

After Chance squeezes in, a remixed version of the boy bands’ hit “I Want It That Way” plays in the background.

Doritos announced Chance’s involvement in the Super Bowl ad Wednesday via Twitter. “Our prediction for the big game? There’s a chance things are gonna get hot. Stay tuned 02.03.19,” the company wrote, adding the hashtag #NowItsHot.

The full commercial is set to air sometime during the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 3, when the big game — and most expensive ads of the year — are broadcast from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Maroon 5 is slotted to headline the Pepsi Halftime Show, with supporting performances from rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi, the latter of the two who hails from Atlanta.

Despite calls from many, including celebrities like Michael B. Jordan and Rev. Al Sharpton, for artists to back out of the halftime performance out of respect to Colin Kaepernick, Scott reportedly spoke with the ex-NFL quarterback at the center of the kneeling protest controversy before agreeing to the gig.

Scott also issued a statement following the announcement of his involvement in the show saying he agreed to perform on condition that the NFL make a $500,000 donation to a charity of his choice.

Joining the musical acts involved with the Super Bowl is Atlanta native Gladys Knight, who will sing the National Anthem before kick-off.

Knight, who said she was “proud” to represent her city at the big game, spoke out Thursday about singing the Anthem in relation to Kaepernick.

“I understand that Mr. Kaepernick is protesting two things, and they are police violence and injustice,” Knight wrote in a statement to Variety. “It is unfortunate that our National Anthem has been dragged into this debate when the distinctive senses of the National Anthem and fighting for justice should each stand alone.

“I am here today and on Sunday, Feb. 3 to give the Anthem back its voice, to stand for that historic choice of words, the way it unites us when we hear it and to free it from the same prejudices and struggles I have fought long and hard for all my life, from walking back hallways, from marching with our social leaders, from using my voice for good — I have been in the forefront of this battle longer than most of those voicing their opinions to win the right to sing our country’s Anthem on a stage as large as the Super Bowl LIII.

“No matter who chooses to deflect with this narrative and continue to mix these two in the same message, it is not so and cannot be made so by anyone speaking it. I pray that this National Anthem will bring us all together in a way never before witnessed and we can move forward and untangle these truths which mean so much to all of us.”

Super Bowl LIII airs on CBS live from Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, Feb. 3.

Photo credit: Doritos