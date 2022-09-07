Chadwick Boseman's Missing Uncle Found

Tony Boseman, the uncle of late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, has been found after nearly three days of searching. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office announced in an update shared to Facebook on Tuesday, Sept. 6 that the 77-year-old Boseman was located after he was first reported missing on Sunday, Sept. 4.

In a statement to PEOPLE, ACSO Public Information Officer Shale Remien revealed that Boseman was found "just before 2 p.m." After days of searching and with the use of horses, drones, canines and two helicopters, "the Sheriff's Office [and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division/SLED] teamed up and came across him on foot around half a mile away from his house," which Remien said was "ironic" as their search spanned miles. Remien added, "it's understandable because it's a wood area, almost like a wooden ditch." Boseman was located on what Remien described as "the most critical day" of the search due to Boseman's "history with dementia as well as diabetes, so to be without your medicine and to be without water for that long is obviously worrisome."

Boseman, who suffers from dementia and type-2 diabetes, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, "was severely dehydrated" when he was found and "airlifted to a nearby hospital." Remien added, "we're hoping for the best, and that with some quick medical attention, he can get back on his feet."

The Tuesday update in the case came three days after the Boseman was reported missing and a search was started. The 77-year-old had last been seen in the Boseman Road area around 3:30 p.m. Sunday wearing camo pants, a green shirt, black shoes, and a Los Angeles baseball cap. Speaking of the case at the time, per MEAWW, Boseman's nephew, Marshall Bolden, said, "kinda a concerned and worried time. We just want to find him and want him to be safe when we do find him."

It ultimately took the combined efforts of the ACSO and SLED, as well as the use of "drones, horses even, with canines, with two choppers, including from SLED and [with] our own Air 1 chopper" to locate Boseman. Remien said they were "searching the grounds, air, water, all the different ways you can search, a hands-on effort."

The search of Boseman, and his subsequent location, came after his nephew, Chadwick, posthumously won a Creative Arts Emmy this past Saturday. The actor, who died of cancer at the age of 43 in August 2020, won in the category for his voiceover work as Star-Lord T'Challa in the Marvel cartoon What If...? episode "What If ... T'Challa Became a Star-Lord?" Accepting the award on his behalf, his widow, Taylor Simone Leonard, said, "Chad would be so honored and I am honored on his behalf."